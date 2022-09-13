Project Officer, Indigenous Identified

Apply now Job no: 511296

Why your role matters

Work with varied stakeholders across Justice, Health and Community Organisations

Full-time (35 hrs) or part-time considered, 1-year fixed term contract, potential extension

Hybrid working arrangement – work from home and or UNSW Kensington Campus

$90,566 - $96,613 (depending on exp.) + 17% super + leave loading

Support the development of a project to enhance mental health care for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in prison. Key responsibilities include leading a co-design sub-project, facilitating workshop(s) and supporting the development and maintenance of ongoing communication and partnerships between the project team and local and regional stakeholders. You’ll also assist with coordination, reporting and analytics, and administrative project support, as well as develop communications. The role reports to the Head of Discipline, Psychiatry and Mental Health, Professor Kimberlie Dean.

Close collaborative community engagement and networks are integral to this project therefore this position is open to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander applicants only. UNSW has obtained an exemption under section 126 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977 (NSW) to designate and recruit professional and academic positions for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander persons only, to fulfil UNSW’s goal of a representative workforce rate.

The Organisation

UNSW isn’t like other places you’ve worked. Yes, we’re a large organisation with a diverse and talented community; a community doing extraordinary things. Together, we are driven to be thoughtful, practical, and purposeful in all we do. Taking this combined approach is what makes our work matter. It’s the reason we’re one of the top 50 universities in the world and a member of Australia’s prestigious Group of Eight. If you want a career where you can thrive, be challenged and do meaningful work, you’re in the right place.

Benefits and Culture: UNSW offers a competitive salary and access to UNSW benefits including:

Flexible working

Additional 3 days of leave over the Christmas period

Access to lifelong learning and career development

Progressive HR practices

Discounts and entitlements

About you

You can demonstrate your experience working within Aboriginal health care or justice settings and/or Aboriginal community organisational experience with an understanding of the issues affecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, as well as:

Knowledge of and/or experience in facilitating co-design workshops with a range of stakeholders is highly valued.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with a high level of attention to detail for deliverables produced.

Sound stakeholder management skills, with the ability to liaise effectively with a range of stakeholders.

Project experience with an understanding of the project life cycle and development of project plans, objectives and documentation delivering projects within agreed timeframes and budget.

Excellent time management skills, with a demonstrated ability to respond to changing priorities, manage multiple tasks and meet competing deadlines by using judgement and initiative.

Ability to work collaboratively and productively within a team, but also to take initiative and work independently while managing competing demands.

An understanding of and commitment to UNSW’s aims, objectives and values in action, together with relevant policies and guidelines.

Knowledge of health and safety responsibilities and commitment to attending relevant health and safety training.

The successful candidate will be required to complete the following checks

Identification of Aboriginality and/or Torres Strait Island status

Police Check

Working with Children Check

To Apply: If improving the mental health for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in prison is of interest to you, please submit your CV and Cover Letter via the ‘Apply Now’ button.

Applications close: 11:55pm, Tuesday 11th October 2022

UNSW is committed to evolving a culture that embraces equity and supports a diverse and inclusive community where everyone can participate fairly, in a safe and respectful environment. We welcome candidates from all backgrounds and encourage applications from people of diverse gender, sexual orientation, cultural and linguistic backgrounds, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander background, people with disability and those with caring and family responsibilities. UNSW provides workplace adjustments for people with disability, and access to flexible work options for eligible staff. The University reserves the right not to proceed with any appointment.