See the difference you can make, through the work you do! Help our Indigenous Students achieve their goals

Be inspired by the talent and passion of colleagues and students

UNSW isn’t like other places you’ve worked. Yes, we’re a large organisation with a diverse and talented community; a community doing great things. But what makes us different isn’t what we do, it’s how we do it. Together, we are driven to be thoughtful, practical, and purposeful in all we do.

This position sits within our esteemed Nura Gili team. Nura Gili is the home of the Indigenous Education programs at UNSW and reports into the Pro Vice Chancellor Indigenous. UNSW’s Indigenous Strategy comprises three pillars: Culture and Country; Grow Our Own; and Give Back. The Grow our Own’ pillar is dedicated to creating an Indigenous academic pipeline beginning with recruiting undergraduate students and ensuring they successfully complete their undergraduate degree programs. The aim is then to inspire those students who are interested and capable to continue an academic and research career.

Why your role matters

As the Student Success Team Lead you will primarily be responsible for leading the team of Student Success Officers whose role is to provide academic and pastoral support services to ensure Indigenous students successfully complete each year and continue with their studies until they achieve their program award.

Who you are

This will be a rewarding position for a dynamic leader and mentor. This is the perfect role for an experienced but hands-on Manager who is genuinely passionate about not only their team but their work.

To be successful you must have:

This is an identified position and applicants must be an Aboriginal and /or Torres Strait Islander person. Confirmation of Aboriginality will be required

An undergraduate degree in a relevant discipline and extensive relevant professional experience in program planning, execution, and review processes

Demonstrated experience and leadership in the provision of academic, welfare and pastoral support to Indigenous students in higher education

Well-developed leadership skills with the ability to manage, motivate and coach staff to maintain a service-focussed work culture and team cohesion

Demonstrated high level of interpersonal and oral communication skills and extensive experience in exercising initiative and discretion in judgement together with the ability to maintain confidentiality at the highest level, liaise with senior staff, work across cultures and maintain collaborative working relationships

Advanced analytical and problem-solving skills and the ability to plan at both the strategic and operational levels as well as successfully manage competing work priorities, meet deadlines and develop effective solutions to identified problems

Demonstrated ability to develop, deliver and continually improve processes and systems to achieve organisational goals

Knowledge and understanding of the needs and concerns of Indigenous tertiary students including legislation and policies that apply to Indigenous students in the higher education sector

Demonstrated understanding of contemporary issues facing Indigenous Australians and ability to communicate sensitively and effectively with Indigenous Australians

Ability and capacity to implement required UNSW health and safety policies and procedures

Working with Children Check

