Associate Professor - Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health

Employment Type: Full - time (35 hours a week)

Duration: Continuing opportunity

Remuneration: $162K - $178K p.a. (+17% super and leave loading)

Location: Kensington, Sydney.

This position is open to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander applicants only. UNSW has obtained an exemption under section 126 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977 (NSW) to designate and recruit professional and academic positions for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander persons only, to fulfil UNSW’s goal of a representative workforce rate.

The Organisation

UNSW Medicine & Health is a national leader in learning, teaching and research, with close affiliations to a number of Australia’s finest hospitals, research institutes and health care organisations. With a strong presence at UNSW Kensington campus, the faculty have staff and students in teaching hospitals in Sydney as well as regional and rural areas of NSW including Albury/Wodonga, Wagga Wagga, Coffs Harbour and Port Macquarie.

Why this role matters

Play a key role in leading and advancing outstanding research at national and international level. The role will be responsible for providing academic leadership in research and teaching in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health. The Associate Professor will be a research leader who will build a research team, publish in top-ranked, peer-reviewed journals, win competitive funding, supervise higher degree students and contribute to teaching and academic administrative functions in the School of Population Health in the Faculty of Medicine and Health.

Skills and Experience:

A PhD in Public Health or a related discipline, and/or relevant work experience.

Demonstrated experience in research conducted in partnership with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and communities.

Proven commitment to proactively keeping up to date with discipline knowledge and developments.

Demonstrated experience in teaching and learning design using a range of pedagogical approaches, development and delivery of courses and programs, at undergraduate and/or postgraduate level.

Experience of implementing educational technologies and online delivery methods.

Evidence of teaching effectiveness and passion for educational excellence and fostering this in others.

Demonstrated experience with industry or work-integrated learning.

Evidence of professional development of teaching practice in self and others with the ability to advance and lead an inclusive culture of excellence in learning and teaching.

Demonstrated success in initiating curriculum development and improvement.

Evidence of highly developed interpersonal and organisational skills.

Evidence of ability to support and inspire students from diverse backgrounds and support student equity diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Significant track record in research leadership with outcomes of high quality and high international impact with clear evidence of the desire and ability to continually achieve research excellence and deliver research leadership.

Excellent record of recruiting and supervising high calibre students.

Demonstrated leadership in building engagement and partnerships with the profession, community and industry.

How to apply:

Please click Apply now to submit your application online.

Applications should not be sent to the contact listed below. Please provide a resume and a cover letter addressing your interest in the role. Please see the full position description found here.

Contact (job related questions only)

Professor Rebecca Ivers – Head of School of Population Health.

E: rebecca.ivers@unsw.edu.au

Applications close: Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, before 11.30pm.

UNSW is committed to equity diversity and inclusion. Applications from women, people of culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, those living with disabilities, members of the LGBTIQ+ community; and people of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander descent, are encouraged. UNSW provides workplace adjustments for people with disability, and access to flexible work options for eligible staff. The University reserves the right not to proceed with any appointment.