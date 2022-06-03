Administrative Assistant - Indigenous Identified

Apply now Job no: 509177

Employment Type: Continuing, Full Time (35-hour week)

Remuneration: $77,356 - $87,532 + 17% Super

Location: Kensington NSW (Flexible working available within Australia only)

Why this role matters:



The Administrative Assistant will be part of UNSW Faculty of Arts, Design and Architecture commitment to creating a faculty where Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students and staff feel culturally safe and supported to pursue their dreams and goals.



The successful applicant will ensure that administration is carried out accurately, efficiently and in a timely manner, with a focus on excellent customer service. This position is situated in a team-based environment where, during peak times the sharing of roles and the collaborative support for the work of colleagues may occur.

The role reports to the School Manager, Josephine Holecek.







Accountabilities:

Provide high level administrative support to the School and other nominated teams across The Faculty of Arts, Design and Architecture

Act as the first point of contact for internal and external stakeholders, maintaining effective channels of communication, analysing requests and correspondence to prioritise as well as urgent and often sensitive matters.

Provide effective advice and support to future and current student enquiries and proactively seek required information or triage when necessary

Provide support to the Schools team during peak periods, including Teaching Support Officers, Student advisor and other support areas.

Provide effective specialist advice relating to administrative guidelines, processes and activities, and help streamline processes to facilitate administrative efficiency.

Draft agendas, minutes, correspondence, briefing notes, and guidelines for specific committees and meetings as required.

Review and monitor finance administration requests, including but not limited to, purchasing, travel, credit card reconciliation, expense reimbursements, payment requests and billing processes.

Monitor and maintain the School website and intranet, liaising with internal stakeholders when required

Arrange, support and promote meetings and events for internal and external stakeholders.

Undertake induction and new starter process for new staff and visitors including access to systems and building and site orientation







Skills and Experience:





Relevant tertiary qualification with subsequent relevant experience or equivalent competence gained through any combination of education, training and experience.

Advanced time management, organisational and problem-solving skills, including the ability to meet deadlines.

Well-developed interpersonal and written and verbal communication skills.

Demonstrated experience providing effective customer service and support to clients at all levels.

Highly proficient computer literacy with excellent skills in Microsoft Office 365 and experience using web and intranet applications

Ability to make sound judgements and work both independently and as part of a team.

Demonstrated experience supporting and contributing to projects and initiatives.

An understanding of and commitment to UNSW’s aims, objectives and values in action, together with relevant policies and guidelines.

Knowledge of health and safety responsibilities and commitment to attending relevant health and safety training







This position is open to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander applicants only.



UNSW has obtained an exemption under section 126 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977 (NSW) to designate and recruit professional and academic positions for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander persons only, to fulfil UNSW’s goal of a representative workforce rate.







People are at the core of everything we do. We recognise it is the contributions of our staff who make UNSW one of the best universities in Australia and the world.

Our benefits include:

Flexible Working Options (work from home, flexible hours etc)

Career development opportunities

17% Superannuation contributions and additional leave loading payments

Additional 3 days of leave over Christmas period

Discounts and entitlements (retail, education, fitness)





