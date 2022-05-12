Apply now Job no: 508938

Research Officer– Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander Identified Role – The Kirby Institute

Employment Type: Full-time (35 hour week)

Duration: 2 year Fixed Term role (Possibility for extension or other opportunities within the program)

Remuneration: $90K - $96K (plus 17% superannuation and leave loading)

Location: Kensington NSW (remote/flexible working options available)

The Kirby Institute is a world-leading health research institute at UNSW Sydney. We work to eliminate infectious diseases, globally. Our specialisation is in developing health solutions for the most at-risk communities. Putting communities at the heart of our research, we develop tests, treatments, cures and prevention strategies that have the greatest chance of success.

Why your role matters

As the Research Officer, you will play a key role in supporting research projects as part of a multidisciplinary team of researchers in the area of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander research projects, primarily focused on point-of-care testing for infectious diseases. Specifically, you will be contributing to the evaluation of the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander COVID-19 point-of-care testing program. The role reports to the Senior Research Fellow and has no direct reports. Further details of the responsibilities are available in the attached Position Description on Jobs@UNSW.

Who you are

To be successful in this role, you’ll have, or be interested in learning, the following skills and attributes:

Experience in project management in Aboriginal health, or postgraduate qualifications in public health, or equivalent level of knowledge gained through any other combination of education, training, volunteering and/or experience related to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health, public health or primary health care settings.

Demonstrated experience in stakeholder engagement, ideally with organisations in alignment with this program (i.e., peak Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander representative bodies, Aboriginal medical services / Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisations etc).

Experience in Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander health care and/ or infectious diseases.

Knowledge of, or a willingness to learn, research protocols, experimental design and planning as involved in developing research projects and reporting against milestones.

Understand Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community protocols when accessing and working alongside Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities

Experience working with, or a willingness to learn a range of computer systems and applications, including Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint Demonstrated experience using STATA or similar software will be highly regarded.

Demonstrated communication skills to promote stakeholder relationships whilst exercising discretion and confidentiality.

Excellent time management skills, with a demonstrated ability to respond to changing priorities, manage multiple tasks and meet competing deadlines by using judgement and initiative.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with a high level of attention to detail and the ability to liaise effectively with a range of stakeholders.

Demonstrated ability to work collaboratively and productively within a team, but also to take initiative and work independently while managing competing demands.

To Apply: Please submit your resume online.

Contact:

Dr Belinda Hengel: Research Fellow, Surveillance and Evaluation Research Program

E: bhengel@kirby.unsw.edu.au

Jamie Cutler: Talent Acquisition Consultant

E: j.cutler@unsw.edu.au



Applications close: Thursday 2nd June at 11:55pm

Find out more about working at UNSW at https://med.unsw.edu.au/

This position is open to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander applicants only. UNSW has obtained an exemption under section 126 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977 (NSW) to designate and recruit professional and academic positions for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander persons only, to fulfil UNSW’s goal of a representative workforce rate.