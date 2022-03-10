Apply now Job no: 507377

Work type: Full time

Location: Sydney, NSW

Categories: Administration, Student Services



Employment Type: Full-time (35-hour week)

Duration: Continuing

Remuneration: $90,566 - $96,613 (plus 17% superannuation and leave loading)

Location: Kensington NSW

This position is open to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander applicants only. UNSW has obtained an exemption under section 126 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977 (NSW) to designate and recruit professional and academic positions for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander persons only, to fulfil UNSW’s goal of a representative workforce rate.

UNSW isn’t like other places you’ve worked. Yes, we’re a large organisation with a diverse and talented community; a community doing great things. But what makes us different isn’t what we do, it’s how we do it. Together, we are driven to be thoughtful, practical, and purposeful in all we do.

Why this role matters:

The Student Experience Officer, Indigenous Programs coordinates support and engagement for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Programs within the Faculty of Medicine & Health in accordance with the Faculty’s Health 25 Strategic Plan and in consultation with the Faculty Leadership Team and Nura Gili. This position entails co-ordinating and facilitating these programs. The Student Experience Officer, Indigenous Programs is specifically accountable for the co-convening and coordination of the Indigenous Pre-Medicine Program and for supporting academic success and retention of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Students within all Medicine & Health programs and courses.

The Student Experience Officer, Indigenous Programs, will work with the Director of Indigenous Health Education, Senior Vice Dean (Education), Medicine Program Authority, Chairs of Medicine Phase and Curriculum Development Committees, Program Authorities for all Medicine and Health courses (undergraduate and postgraduate), Associate Dean (Postgraduate Coursework) and the Faculty Wellbeing Officer as well as other key areas of the University to develop and contribute towards the holistic support of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students within the Faculty of Medicine and Health.

Who you are and experience you will bring to the role:

Ideally you would have a relevant degree with subsequent relevant experience or extensive experience in a student pastoral care role, or an equivalent combination of relevant experience and/or education/training, ideally in a higher education environment or Indigenous health.

Have case management experience including the ability to effectively support and triage students who are experiencing a range of academic and psycho-social difficulties.

The capacity to support students to navigate administrative processes in a complex environment, consult and influence stakeholders and advocate on behalf of students.

Have experience providing high quality support programs or service delivery.

Strong organisational skills including a demonstrated ability to prioritise tasks, meet deadlines and work efficiently and effectively under pressure

The ability to plan, organise and co-ordinate projects and tasks that enhance the educational achievements and capabilities of Indigenous students.

Demonstrated thorough understanding of the issues, directions and challenges in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander education.

Demonstrated knowledge of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture and history as well as extensive experience working with Aboriginal and Torres Strait peoples and communities.

Strong oral/written communication and advanced interpersonal skills, with demonstrated ability to empathise and provide advice to Indigenous students with a broad range of needs.

Please click Apply now to submit your application online. Applications should not be sent to the contact listed below. Can you please provide a resume and a cover letter addressing your interest in the role. The full position description can be found here. Pre-employement will be conducted prior to commencing the role, including a Working with Children Check.

Dr Brett Biles – Director of Indigenous Health Education

E: b.biles@unsw.edu.au

T: 0432418754

Applications close: Thursday, 31st March before 11.30pm.

