Employment Type : Full-time (35 hour week)

Location : Kensington NSW

Duration : Fixed Term role – 2 Years

Remuneration : Level 6 Position $90,566 - $96,613 (plus 17% superannuation and leave loading)

(Level 7 Position Level is only available for applicants with the relevant skills and experience, $99,338 - $107,513 plus 17% superannuation and leave loading)





See the difference you can make, through the work you do

Be part of a team that’s delivering change at scale

Here, your work makes a real difference to people’s lives!





Why your role matters:

The Project Officer, Indigenous Strategy plays a key role in supporting UNSW Arts, Design & Architecture (ADA) in providing practical and efficient project support for project teams and key stakeholders in relation to the ADA Indigenous Strategy and ADA2051 strategic objectives.

This is an especially exciting time to be joining our Faculty as we work to implement systemic change. In this role, you will be at the forefront of planning, supporting, and delivering a range of strategic initiatives developed by and for ADA’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander staff and students.

You will be responsible for providing project coordination and support, reporting and analytical support, developing communications, building key internal and external relationships, and providing administrative support for key programs and projects.



This position is open to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander applicants only.









Accountabilities:



At Level 6 :

Working with the AD Indigenous, support the delivery of Faculty projects and initiatives to achieve the operational and strategic goals of the ADA indigenous Strategy.

Support the development of Indigenous Strategy project plans and schedules and participate in planning processes as required.

Monitor, track, and report on the status of Indigenous Strategy deliverables to ensure time, cost and quality metrics are in line with approved plans for assigned initiatives.

Provide practical and proactive Indigenous Strategy project support and administrative services to program team and stakeholders.

Coordinate Indigenous Strategy project administration including coordination of workshops and meetings, minute taking, manage assigned actions and follow-ups and project status reporting.

Develop and manage effective communications with key stakeholders, including current students, academics, professional staff, and external groups and organisations.

Support adherence to UNSW governance policies and procedures pathways to ensure projects are managed within a defined, consistent and proven set of rules for project development.





At Level 7 :

(In addition to the above):

Develop and monitor the delivery of Indigenous Strategy projects and initiatives to achieve operational and strategic goals.

Oversee the development of project plans and schedules and participate in planning processes as required.

Provide a high level of proactive project support to project team and stakeholders.

Assess and manage project risks and issues and provide solutions where applicable.

Develop and manage effective communications with key stakeholders, both internal and external to the project.

Understand, interpret and suggest modifications to policies, projects and activities as needed











Skills and Experience:



At Level 6 :

Relevant tertiary qualification with subsequent relevant experience or equivalent competence gained through any combination of education, training and experience.

Strong organisational skills with proven ability to deal with multiple tasks and establish priorities.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with a high level of attention to detail for deliverables produced.

Sound stakeholder management skills, with the ability to liaise effectively with a range of stakeholders.

Excellent time management skills, with a demonstrated ability to respond to changing priorities, manage multiple tasks and meet competing deadlines by using judgement and initiative.

Demonstrated ability to work collaboratively and productively within a team, but also to take initiative and work independently while managing competing demands.

Project experience, with an understanding of the project life cycle and development of project plans, objectives and documentation.





At Level 7 :

(In addition to the above):

Demonstrated success working effectively and collaboratively on initiatives with a range of people at different levels within an organisation

Proven ability to work effectively with minimal supervision, including setting own workflow and priorities

Excellent communication skills and the ability to liaise effectively with all levels of internal and external stakeholders

Advanced level of computer literacy with excellent skills in Microsoft Office applications and databases (e.g. CRM)

Demonstrated ability to assess programs, develop plans to improve, deliver and monitor ongoing progress with regards to the Indigenous Strategy.







How to Apply:

Please submit both your CV and a Cover Letter. Please ensure your Cover Letter addresses the selection criteria for this position.

Please note applications sent to the contact below cannot be accepted.



Please submit your application online before 11th July 2022 by 11:30pm.

A copy of the Position Description can be found here:

Position Description - Project Officer Indigenous Strategy.pdf







Contact:

Allyssar Hamoud

Talent Acquisition Coordinator

a.hamoud@unsw.edu.au



