Apply now Job no: 507079

Work type: Full time

Location: Sydney, NSW, Regional NSW

Categories: Administration



Project Officer– Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander Identified Role – The Kirby Institute

Employment Type: Full-time (This program runs from 9am – 12am with shifts of either 9am – 5pm or 4pm – 12am)

Duration: 12 month Fixed Term role (Possibility for extension or other opportunities within the program)

Remuneration: $90K - $96K (plus 17% superannuation and leave loading)

Location: Kensington NSW (Hybrid)

The Kirby Institute is a world-leading health research institute at UNSW Sydney. We work to eliminate infectious diseases, globally. Our specialisation is in developing health solutions for the most at-risk communities. Putting communities at the heart of our research, we develop tests, treatments, cures and prevention strategies that have the greatest chance of success.

Why your role matters

As a Project officer, you will work as part of a small team supporting the COVID-19 Positive Results Hotline providing real time support for remote Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities. The Project Officer will also support the team to develop and revise Program procedures and update documentation, provide analytical and reporting support, develop communications and provide administrative support for key projects.

The role reports to the Diagnostics Innovations Group Leader, Surveillance Evaluation and Evaluation Research Program. Please see attached Position Description for full details.

Who you are

To be successful in this role, you’ll have, or be interested in learning, the following skills and attributes:

Experience in a similar role or an equivalent level of knowledge gained through any other combination of education, training and / or experience.

Knowledge of, or working relationships in, Aboriginal and / or Torres Strait Islander communities.

Knowledge of data analysis including good working knowledge on data management.

Demonstrated excellent interpersonal communication skills to initiate and maintain effective stakeholder relationships whilst exercising discretion and confidentiality.

Excellent time management skills, with a demonstrated ability to respond to changing priorities, manage multiple tasks and meet competing deadlines by using judgement and initiative.

Demonstrated ability to work collaboratively and productively within a team, but also to take initiative and work independently while managing competing demands.

Experience working with a range of computer systems and applications, including Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

An understanding of and commitment to UNSW’s aims, objectives and values in action, together with relevant policies and guidelines.

Knowledge of health and safety responsibilities and commitment to attending relevant health and safety training.

To Apply: Please submit your CV and cover letter online.

Contact:

Tanya Applegate: Senior Lecturer, Surveillance and Evaluation Research Program

E: tapplegate@kirby.unsw.edu.au

Georgia Kelso: Talent Acquisition Coordinator

E: g.kelso@unsw.edu.au





Applications close: Wednesday 6th April at 11:55pm

Find out more about working at UNSW at https://med.unsw.edu.au/

This position is open to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander applicants only. UNSW has obtained an exemption under section 126 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977 (NSW) to designate and recruit professional and academic positions for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander persons only, to fulfil UNSW’s goal of a representative workforce rate.