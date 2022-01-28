Apply now Job no: 505050

Project Officer, Ironbark Project – Aboriginal Identified position

Employment Type: Part Time (21 hour week) – Full time hours may be available

Duration: 18 month Fixed Term role

Remuneration: $90K - $96K pro rata (plus 17% superannuation and leave loading)

Location: NSW- Preferably Sydney, Wagga Wagga, Albury, Griffith, Coffs Harbour or Port Macquarie. Applicants must be able to travel, including to our Sydney campus occasionally.

Identified role, Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander

Work with Elders, Aboriginal organisations and communities

Remote working, flexible opportunity, this position can be based anywhere in NSW

UNSW Medicine & Health is ranked globally as one of the top 50 medical facultys; with a vision to improve the health of our community. The School of Population health is committed to enhancing public health and health services, with a focus on equity.

Why your role matters

As a Project Officer, you will play a key role within the School of Population Health, implementing the Ironbark Project, an Aboriginal healthy ageing research project. Read more about the Ironbark project here: https://www.ironbarkproject.org.au/about/

You will lead the engagement of Aboriginal Elders groups, communities and organisations in NSW, establish and recruit program sites and facilitate community support. The role will ensure quality delivery of the healthy ageing programs, support data collection and facilitate communication between the project team and communities.

The role of Project Officer reports to the Project Manager and has no direct reports. Please see attached Position Description for full details.

Who you are

To be successful you must have:

Experience working with Aboriginal organisations, and engaging Aboriginal communities on projects

Strong project management skills particularly in program delivery. Understanding of research projects highly valued.

Excellent time management skills, ability to work independently and remotely, manage multiple tasks and meet competing deadlines by using judgement and initiative

Excellent documentation, administration and computer skills

Demonstrated ability to maintain confidentiality and comply with privacy requirements

Full NSW driver licence and willingness to travel

An understanding of and commitment to UNSW’s aims, objectives and values in action, together with relevant policies and guidelines

Knowledge of health and safety responsibilities and commitment to attending relevant health and safety training.

To Apply: Please submit your CV and cover letter online.

Please apply online - applications will not be accepted if sent to the contact listed.

Contact (For job related queries only):

Jamie Cutler: Talent Acquisition Coordinator E: j.cutler@unsw.edu.au



Applications close: Sunday 27th February at 11:55pm

This position is open to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander applicants only. UNSW has obtained an exemption under section 126 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977 (NSW) to designate and recruit professional and academic positions for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander persons only, to fulfil UNSW’s goal of a representative workforce rate.