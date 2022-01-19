Apply now Job no: 504046

Aboriginal Research Officer

The Kirby Institute

UNSW, Medicine

Identified role, Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander

World-class research facilities

Full-time (35 hours per week) fixed-term contract until March 2023

Job sharing could be negotiated

People who identify as LGBTIQ+ (including Brotherboys and Sistergirls) are encouraged to apply

$99,338 - $107,513 (salary determined by experience)

The Kirby Institute is a world-leading health research institute at UNSW Sydney. We work to eliminate infectious diseases, globally. Our specialisation is in developing health solutions for the most at-risk communities. Putting communities at the heart of our research, we develop tests, treatments, cures and prevention strategies that have the greatest chance of success.

Reporting to Senior Research Fellow - Dr Bridget Haire, the Aboriginal Research Officer will be responsible for managing and implementing Aboriginal social and public health qualitative research projects, with a particular focus on young Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people in Australia.

The role will specifically work within the Public Health Interventions Research Program a one national study with a focus on the sexual health experiences and needs of sexually and gender diverse young Aboriginal people, including Sistergirls and Brotherboys, and a study on sexual healthcare access during COVID-19.

Research projects include (but are not limited to) social and behavioural research, and the co-design of acceptable, sustainable solutions to young people’s sexual health. There is a strong focus on community engagement throughout the design, implementation and dissemination of study findings.

The role is identified for a person who identifies as Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander. People who identify as sexuality or gender diverse (including Sistergirls and Brotherboys) are encouraged to apply.

To be successful in the role you will have:

Relevant Public Health Master’s degree and/or relevant experience in project management or an equivalent level of knowledge gained through any other combination of training and/or experience

Substantial experience working in a research project management position in an academic, public health or research environment, with demonstrated ability to take initiative, apply sound judgement and exercise problem solving skills

Excellent interpersonal, oral and written communication skills

The ability to establish key stakeholder relationships with Aboriginal community organisations and health services

Experience in drafting ethics submissions

Experience in qualitative data collection

Qualitative data analysis experience and a clear understanding of the sensitivities reporting health data

Demonstrated high level time management and organisational skills, with ability to prioritise workload and meet deadlines

A successful track record of scientific writing in peer-reviewed journals would be well regarded but not essential

