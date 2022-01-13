Transition Project Officer (Indigenous preferred position)

Apply now Job no: 503830

Work type: Full-time

Location: Sydney, NSW

Categories: Administration



Employment Type: Full time (35hrs per week)

Duration: 6 months Fixed Term role

Remuneration: $90,566 - $96,613 (plus 17% superannuation and leave loading)

Become part of UNSW’s newest Faculty, Arts, Design & Architecture (ADA).

Work at one of the leading places where new ideas can come to life and impact lives.

Be part of a team that’s delivering change at scale.

This is an Indigenous preferred position. UNSW considers that being Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander is a genuine occupational qualification under s 14 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977 (NSW).

UNSW isn’t like other places you’ve worked. Yes, we’re a large organisation with a diverse and talented community; a community doing great things. But what makes us different isn’t what we do, it’s how we do it. Together, we are driven to be thoughtful, practical, and purposeful in all we do.

The Transition Project Officer plays a key role within Arts, Design & Architecture in providing high level practical and efficient project support for The Operations Team.

The role entails providing project management, reporting and analytical support, developing communications, building key internal and external relationships, and developing/ consulting on key programs and projects.

The position is a temporary position designed to create and implement processes and support the needs of transitional activities in the faculty.

We are looking for a proactive Project Officer who works well within a team environment as well as autonomously, has superb stakeholder engagement experience, and excellent written and verbal communication skills.

• A relevant tertiary qualification with subsequent relevant experience or equivalent competence gained through any combination of education, training and experience.

• Sound understanding of Faculty Operational activities including teaching support and general admin duties.

• A high level of attention to detail for deliverables produced.

• Project experience, with an understanding of the project life cycle and development of project plans, objectives and documentation.

• Demonstrated success working effectively and collaboratively on initiatives with a range of people at different levels within an organisation.

• Experience working with a range of computer systems and applications.

• Excellent time management skills, with a demonstrated ability to respond to changing priorities, manage multiple tasks and meet competing deadlines by using judgement and initiative.

• An understanding of and commitment to UNSW’s aims, objectives and values in action, together

with relevant policies and guidelines.

• Knowledge of health and safety responsibilities and commitment to attending relevant health and safety training.

Kanami Torii - Talent Acquisition Coordinator

E: k.torii@unsw.edu.au

Applications close: Sunday 30th January 2022 11.00pm (AEST)

Please apply online - applications will not be accepted if sent to the contact listed above.

Please note: Full working rights are required. Visa sponsorship is not available for this position.

UNSW is committed to equity diversity and inclusion. Applications from women, people of culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, those living with disabilities, members of the LGBTIQ+ community; and people of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander descent, are encouraged. UNSW provides workplace adjustments for people with disability, and access to flexible work options for eligible staff.

The University reserves the right not to proceed with any appointment.