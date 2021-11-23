Apply now Job no: 503423

Work type: Full-time

Location: Sydney, NSW

Categories: Administration, Retail



Employment Type: Full time (35hrs per week), Tuesday – Saturday.

Duration: 3 years fixed-term contract.

Remuneration: $70,218-$74,071 (plus 17% superannuation and leave loading).

Location: UNSW Galleries, Paddington campus, Sydney.

Join one of Australia’s Top 20 most attractive employers.

Be inspired by the talent and passion of colleagues and students.

Belong to a vibrant campus community, where dreamers are doers.

UNSW Galleries brings together the work of leading Australian and international practitioners, curators and writers working in the fields of contemporary art and design. It is a space for the presentation and interpretation of contemporary visual and material culture, and a site for gathering, conversation and learning. The program stresses the importance of learning through exhibition-making, using integrated projects and events across the year to engage audiences in conversation with commentators from a range of disciplines.

UNSW Galleries presents approximately 12 exhibitions annually, accompanied by an extensive program of events.

Why your role matters





The Gallery Assistant will manage the daily operations at UNSW Galleries and is an essential part of the public face of UNSW Galleries. The position will be responsible for creating a welcoming and information environment for all visitors while overseeing the safety of exhibited works. In addition to their front-of-house duties, they will contribute to curatorial research, exhibition development, and public engagement initiatives.

Who you are

To be successful in this role you must have:

Possession of a relevant qualification from a tertiary institution in the areas of Art History, Visual

Arts, Arts Administration, or an equivalent level of knowledge gained through any other combination of education, training and/or experience.

Knowledge and experience within a gallery environment or arts-related activities coordinating

front-of-house and other customer service activities.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills with the capacity to work autonomously or as a

member of a team, including the ability to work under pressure whilst displaying the professional

qualities of integrity, initiative and reliability.

Evidence of good organisational skills, including the ability to manage time, handle competing

priorities, meet deadlines and manage activities through to completion with minimal supervision.

An understanding of and commitment to UNSW’s aims, objectives and values in action, together

with relevant policies and guidelines.

Knowledge of health and safety responsibilities and commitment to attending relevant health and

safety training.

Get in touch





Kanami Torii - Talent Acquisition Coordinator

E: k.torii@unsw.edu.au

Applications close: Tuesday 7th December 2021 11.00pm (AEST).

Please apply online - applications will not be accepted if sent to the contact listed above.

UNSW is committed to equity diversity and inclusion. Applications from women, people of culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, those living with disabilities, members of the LGBTIQ+ community; and people of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander descent, are encouraged. UNSW provides workplace adjustments for people with disability, and access to flexible work options for eligible staff.

The University reserves the right not to proceed with any appointment.