Community Facilitator, Indigenous identified.

Faculty of Arts, Design & Architecture - School of Education

12 Month - Fixed Term

Full Time - 35 hrs/per week

$127,781 to $135,589 + 17% Super and Leave Loading

Based at Kensington Campus- Sydney, Australia

This position is open to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander applicants only. UNSW has obtained an exemption under section 126 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977 (NSW) to designate and recruit professional and academic positions for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander persons only, to fulfil UNSW’s goal of a representative workforce rate.

The Opportunity

The successful candidate will be required to provide support to the research and practice elements of the project that relate to school’s engagement with the cultural mentors, Aboriginal Education Offices (AEO) and local Aboriginal families and community organisations for the purpose of supporting the school and teachers to develop the skills and knowledge such that they can work effectively with Aboriginal community members, AEOs and Cultural mentors. The function of this position is to provide professional support to school-based Aboriginal staff such that they can effectively work with classroom teachers in the CNS program. Further the successful candidate will work to support productive family and community engagement with the school. The successful candidate will be expected to work closely with the schools and their Aboriginal staff, and key local community organisations (local and regional AECGs and Lands Councils) as they work towards the development of a long-term educational partnership.The successful candidate will bring a body of skills, including the facilitation of community engagement,have experience in running professional learning, and an ability to assist in writing project reports. Further, the Community Facilitator is required to attend and lead particular elements of the research-practice activities with the teaching staff, AEOs and Cultural mentors in each of the six research school sites.

Accountabilities

Specific accountabilities for this role include.

Prepare and deliver focused professional support programs to assist school-based Aboriginal staff to effectively engage in the CNS program.

Prepare and present reports to community organisations, government agencies and the research team

Undertake project management duties and maintain records consistent with ethical, legal, and professional requirements to progress research activities and organisational reporting obligations.

Present community focused research outcomes at seminars, conferences and industry meetings, and engage with external stakeholders, to contribute to public understanding and debate through media, industry and/or policy engagement.

Prepare and lead regular meetings and undertake other research and administration activities as required.

Align with and actively demonstrate the UNSW Values in Action: Our Behaviours and the UNSW Code of Conduct.

Cooperate with all health and safety policies and procedures of the university and take all reasonable care to ensure that your actions or omissions do not impact on the health and safety of yourself or others.

