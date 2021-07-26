Apply now Job no: 502276

Associate Lecturer - Education Focused-Indigenous Identified

Faculty of Arts, Design & Architecture - Art & Design

3 year - Convertible Tenure Track

Part Time - 17.5 hrs/per week

$78,890 to $105,185+ 17% Super and Leave Loading (pro rata)

Based at Paddington Campus- Sydney, Australia

The Opportunity

We acknowledge, respect and celebrate First Nations people and their creative practices. Through this role are seeking to increase our outreach to and engagement with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander creative practitioners and potential students, across all of the fields in which we teach and research – design, fine art and media art.

This is an exciting opportunity to become part of UNSW’s newest faculty, Arts, Design & Architecture (ADA). Through creativity, collaboration and inclusion we seek and solve problems to improve life on earth. We listen, challenge, create and share diverse knowledge about people, place and culture to enable lives with purpose.

UNSW’s Education Focused roles (EF) enable academics to specialise in education and devote their time to delivering high-quality teaching and pursuing initiatives to enhance the educational experience of our students. Those who are appointed to this prestigious specialism will be expected to successfully drive educational excellence within the university’s teaching and learning communities.

This position is open to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander applicants only. UNSW has obtained an exemption under section 126 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977 (NSW) to designate and recruit professional and academic positions for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander persons only, to fulfil UNSW’s goal of a representative workforce rate.

Accountabilities

Specific responsibilities for this role include, in relation to Indigenous design, fine art and media art:

Develop a well-defined teaching philosophy that inspires student learning. Develop and conduct tutorials/lectures and supervision of students in both undergraduate and postgraduate classes in line with this philosophy.

Prepare lectures, seminars and/or tutorials using a range of approaches, as required, including face-to-face, blended and online.

Initiate and lead, with support from fellow academics, the development of innovative approaches to teaching and learning of Indigenous content. This may include blended and/or online teaching as well as curriculum development.

Support the progress of students; provide consultation to students; mark assignments, mid-term and final examinations, as allocated by the School.

Manage course administration, course co-ordination, provision of course related advice to students, and conduct assessment of procedures and examinations.

Provide mentoring for early career academics and/or casual staff in teaching practice and inspire a collegial and collaborative educational culture.

Maintain professional development in pedagogy, disciplinary knowledge and minimum accreditation requirements.

Make a positive contribution to School meetings and seminars and be a member of School/Faculty committees.

Align with and actively demonstrate the UNSW Values in Action: Our Behaviours and the UNSW Code of Conduct.

Cooperate with all health and safety policies and procedures of the university and take all reasonable care to ensure that your actions or omissions do not impact on the health and safety of yourself or

